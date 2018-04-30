Marilyn MooreBorn 16 June 1931. Died March 1992
Marilyn Moore
1931-06-16
Marilyn Moore Biography (Wikipedia)
Marilyn Moore was an American jazz singer during the 1950s. She recorded one solo album, Moody Marilyn Moore (Bethlehem, 1957). Her vocal style was similar to Billie Holiday's, and according to jazz critic Will Friedwald, Holiday and Moore were friends. She was the first wife of saxophonist Al Cohn (who played on Moody Marilyn Moore) and the mother of guitarist Joe Cohn.
Marilyn Moore Tracks
You're Driving Me Crazy
Marilyn Moore
You're Driving Me Crazy
You're Driving Me Crazy
Marilyn Monroe
I Wanna Be Loved By You
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Moore
Diamonds Are A Girls Best Friend
Marilyn Moore
Marilyn Moore
