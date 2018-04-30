Marilyn Moore was an American jazz singer during the 1950s. She recorded one solo album, Moody Marilyn Moore (Bethlehem, 1957). Her vocal style was similar to Billie Holiday's, and according to jazz critic Will Friedwald, Holiday and Moore were friends. She was the first wife of saxophonist Al Cohn (who played on Moody Marilyn Moore) and the mother of guitarist Joe Cohn.