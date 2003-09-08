Carpe Diem String QuartetFormed 2005
Carpe Diem String Quartet
2005
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Carpe Diem String Quartet was founded in 2005 and is a classical string quartet based in Columbus, Ohio. The quartet's repertoire ranges from classical to contemporary chamber music. They regularly perform the works of contemporaries like Osvaldo Golijov, Gunther Schuller, Bruce Wolosoff, and Korine Fujiwara, as well as the works of classical composers such as Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Ludwig van Beethoven, Felix Mendelssohn, Joseph Haydn and countless others. A few of the outstanding artists with whom the quartet has played include Yo-Yo Ma, Peter Soave, and Richard Stoltzman.
Past BBC Events
Proms 2003: Proms Chamber Music 08
Victoria & Albert Museum
2003-09-08T19:53:40
8
Sep
2003
Proms 2003: Proms Chamber Music 08
Victoria & Albert Museum
