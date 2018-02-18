Brian Molko
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972-12-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef7d7e16-e0e2-426c-812b-911c346e8c3c
Brian Molko Biography (Wikipedia)
Brian Molko (born 10 December 1972) is a British musician and songwriter who is lead vocalist and guitarist of the band Placebo. He is known in particular for his distinctive nasal, high-pitched vocals, feminine/androgynous appearance, and unique guitar style and tuning.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Brian Molko Performances & Interviews
Brian Molko Tracks
Sort by
No Other God (feat. Brian Molko)
Kristeen Young
No Other God (feat. Brian Molko)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No Other God (feat. Brian Molko)
Last played on
Back to artist