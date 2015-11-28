J.D. WilkesBorn 18 April 1972
J.D. Wilkes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1972-04-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef7d375f-9068-470d-a0b6-514918ce32a9
J.D. Wilkes Biography (Wikipedia)
Joshua "J. D." Wilkes (born April 18, 1972) is an American visual artist, musician, amateur filmmaker and author. He probably is best known as the singer for experimental rockabilly group Legendary Shack Shakers, and is also an accomplished harmonica player, having recorded for such artists as Merle Haggard, Sturgill Simpson, John Carter Cash, Mike Patton, and Hank Williams III in the American Masters film "Hank Williams: Honky Tonk Blues". His song "Swampblood" can be heard on the Grammy-nominated soundtrack for HBO's True Blood series. Wilkes is a resident of Paducah, Kentucky and is the author of two books, The Vine That Ate The South and Barn Dances and Jamborees Across Kentucky.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
J.D. Wilkes Tracks
Sort by
Jaxon (Barnt Remix)
J.D. Wilkes
Jaxon (Barnt Remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n2z9c.jpglink
Jaxon (Barnt Remix)
Last played on
Country Blues
J.D. Wilkes
Country Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Country Blues
Last played on
Let It Fly
J.D. Wilkes
Let It Fly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Let It Fly
Last played on
You Know I Love You
J.D. Wilkes
You Know I Love You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Know I Love You
Last played on
French Harp Hustle
J.D. Wilkes
French Harp Hustle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
French Harp Hustle
Last played on
Apples And Oranges
J.D. Wilkes
Apples And Oranges
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Apples And Oranges
Last played on
Playlists featuring J.D. Wilkes
Back to artist