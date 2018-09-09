Lynne DawsonBorn 3 June 1956
Lynne Dawson
1956-06-03
Lynne Dawson Biography (Wikipedia)
Lynne Dawson (born 3 June 1956) is an English soprano. She came to great prominence through her performance as a soloist in Libera me from Verdi's Requiem with the BBC Singers at Princess Diana's funeral in September 1997. Lynne Dawson has recorded over seventy-five CDs and has a varied concert and operatic repertoire.
Timon of Athens, the man-hater - incidental music (Z.632)
Henry Purcell
Timon of Athens, the man-hater - incidental music (Z.632)
Timon of Athens, the man-hater - incidental music (Z.632)
Faust Et Helene - Prix de Rome winning composition
Lili Boulanger
Faust Et Helene - Prix de Rome winning composition
Faust Et Helene - Prix de Rome winning composition
Let the Bright Seraphim (Samson)
George Frideric Handel
Let the Bright Seraphim (Samson)
Let the Bright Seraphim (Samson)
King David
Herbert Howells
King David
King David
Libera Me
Giuseppe Verdi
Libera Me
Libera Me
Pulcinella - ballet
Igor Stravinsky
Pulcinella - ballet
Pulcinella - ballet
Symphony no. 9 Op.140 (Sinfonia Sacra) - And Jesus Led Them'; 'Viri Galilaei'
Edmund Rubbra
Symphony no. 9 Op.140 (Sinfonia Sacra) - And Jesus Led Them'; 'Viri Galilaei'
Symphony no. 9 Op.140 (Sinfonia Sacra) - And Jesus Led Them'; 'Viri Galilaei'
Dixit Dominus (1707)
George Frideric Handel
Dixit Dominus (1707)
Dixit Dominus (1707)
Zaira - Act 1 Aria: Amo ed amato io sono
Vincenzo Bellini
Zaira - Act 1 Aria: Amo ed amato io sono
Zaira - Act 1 Aria: Amo ed amato io sono
Zaira - final act (extract)
Vincenzo Bellini
Zaira - final act (extract)
Zaira - final act (extract)
Dido and Aeneas: opening (feat. Rosemary Joshua, María Cristina Kiehr, Choir of Clare College, Cambridge, Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment & René Jacobs)
Lynne Dawson
Dido and Aeneas: opening (feat. Rosemary Joshua, María Cristina Kiehr, Choir of Clare College, Cambridge, Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment & René Jacobs)
Thy Hand, Belinda... When I am Laid in Earth (Dido and Aeneas) (feat. Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, René Jacobs & Lynne Dawson)
Henry Purcell
Thy Hand, Belinda... When I am Laid in Earth (Dido and Aeneas) (feat. Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, René Jacobs & Lynne Dawson)
Thy Hand, Belinda... When I am Laid in Earth (Dido and Aeneas) (feat. Orchestra of the Age of Enlightenment, René Jacobs & Lynne Dawson)
Shake the cloud...Ah! Belinda, I am prest with torment (Dido and Aeneas)
The Choir of The English Consort, Henry Purcell, Anne Sofie von Otter, Lynne Dawson, The English Concert & Trevor Pinnock
Shake the cloud...Ah! Belinda, I am prest with torment (Dido and Aeneas)
Shake the cloud...Ah! Belinda, I am prest with torment (Dido and Aeneas)
Kyrie, from Mass in C Minor K. 427
David Thomas, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Arleen Augér, Lynne Dawson, John Mark Ainsley, Winchester Cathedral Choir, Winchester College Quiristers, Academy of Ancient Music & Christopher Hogwood
Kyrie, from Mass in C Minor K. 427
Kyrie, from Mass in C Minor K. 427
Iphigenie en Aulide - opera: scenes 4 (Part)
Anne Sofie von Otter
Iphigenie en Aulide - opera: scenes 4 (Part)
Iphigenie en Aulide - opera: scenes 4 (Part)
Riders to the sea - opera in 1 act:Riders to the Sea "Bartley will be lost now."
Ralph Vaughan Williams
Riders to the sea - opera in 1 act:Riders to the Sea "Bartley will be lost now."
Riders to the sea - opera in 1 act:Riders to the Sea "Bartley will be lost now."
Past BBC Events
Proms 1995: Prom 13
Proms 1993: Prom 66
Proms 1990: Prom 49
Proms 1989: Prom 17
Proms 1989: Prom 11
