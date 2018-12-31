Meli'sa MorganAfrican American R&B singer. Born 6 December 1964
Joyce Melissa "Meli'sa" Morgan (born December 6, 1964) is an American R&B/Soul singer–songwriter. Morgan had a string of urban contemporary hits starting the mid–1980s through the mid–1990s. Morgan most notable songs includes her cover version of Prince's "Do Me, Baby" (1985), "Do You Still Love Me" (1986) and "Still in Love With You" (1992). Born in Queens, New York, Morgan got her start in the music industry while singing with a church gospel choir called the Starlets of Corona. Morgan cites Chaka Khan as a major influence.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Meli'sa Morgan Tracks
Still In Love With You (Masters At Work Meli'sa In The House Mix)
Fool's Paradise
Still In Love With You
Still In Love
Do You Still Love Me
