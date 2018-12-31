Joyce Melissa "Meli'sa" Morgan (born December 6, 1964) is an American R&B/Soul singer–songwriter. Morgan had a string of urban contemporary hits starting the mid–1980s through the mid–1990s. Morgan most notable songs includes her cover version of Prince's "Do Me, Baby" (1985), "Do You Still Love Me" (1986) and "Still in Love With You" (1992). Born in Queens, New York, Morgan got her start in the music industry while singing with a church gospel choir called the Starlets of Corona. Morgan cites Chaka Khan as a major influence.