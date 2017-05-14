Tàmmittam Percussion Ensemble
Tàmmittam Percussion Ensemble
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef7c7ae5-22f5-4197-b7b2-6b5b7cd146de
Tracks
Sort by
Jahla in the Form of a Ductia to Pleasure Leopold Stokowski on his 90th birthday
Lou Harrison
Jahla in the Form of a Ductia to Pleasure Leopold Stokowski on his 90th birthday
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03gmp14.jpglink
Jahla in the Form of a Ductia to Pleasure Leopold Stokowski on his 90th birthday
Conductor
Last played on
The Typewriter
Leroy Anderson
The Typewriter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56n.jpglink
The Typewriter
Last played on
Back to artist