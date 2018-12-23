Carl Bean (born 1944) is the founding prelate of the Unity Fellowship Church Movement, a liberal protestant denomination that is particularly welcoming of lesbians, gay and bisexual African Americans. Before founding the first church of the denomination, the Unity Fellowship Church, Los Angeles, in 1975, Bean was a Motown and disco singer, noted particularly for his version of the early gay liberation song "I Was Born This Way".

In 1982 Bean became an activist, working on behalf of people with AIDS.

Bean's autobiography, I Was Born This Way, came out in 2010.