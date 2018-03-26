Marita Kvarving SølbergNorwegian soprano. Born 22 March 1976
Marita Kvarving Sølberg
1976-03-22
Marita Kvarving Sølberg (born March 22, 1976) is a Norwegian soprano.
Solveig's Song (Peer Gynt, Op 23)
Edvard Grieg
Gloria in G major for soprano, chorus and orchestra
Francis Poulenc
Das Paradies und die Peri, Op.50 - Act 3
Robert Schumann, Marita Kvarving Sølberg, Marta Boberska, Karine Deshayes, Frederic Antoun, Ben Johnson, Edwin Crossley-Mercer, Chœur de Radio France, Michael Alber, Orchestre national de France & Jérémie Rhorer
Composer
Director
Solveig's Cradle song (Peer Gynt)
Edvard Grieg
He shall feed his flock (Messiah)
George Frideric Handel
Rejoice Greatly, O Daughter of Sion (Messiah)
Norwegian Radio Orchestra, George Frideric Handel, Marita Kvarving Sølberg & Ketil Haugsand
Performer
