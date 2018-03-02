LostprophetsFormed 1997. Disbanded 1 October 2013
Lostprophets
1997
Lostprophets Biography (BBC)
Lostprophets were a Welsh rock band from Pontypridd.
Lostprophets Tracks
Last Summer
Last Summer
Everybody's Screaming
Everybody's Screaming
For He's A Jolly Good Felon
For He's A Jolly Good Felon
Last Summer (Live at Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012)
Last Summer (Live at Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012)
Bring 'Em Down
Bring 'Em Down
We Bring An Arsenal
We Bring An Arsenal
Earthquake (Live Lounge)
Earthquake (Live Lounge)
Last Train Home
Last Train Home
Rooftops (A Liberation Broadcast)
Rooftops (A Liberation Broadcast)
Burn Burn
Burn Burn
It's Not The End Of The World But I Can See It From Here
It's Not The End Of The World But I Can See It From Here
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Hackney Marshes
2012-06-23T20:15:16
23
Jun
2012
Radio 1's Hackney Weekend 2012
Zane Lowe Sessions: Lostprophets
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2012-04-04T20:15:16
4
Apr
2012
Zane Lowe Sessions: Lostprophets
Live Lounge: Lost Prophets
BBC Maida Vale Studios, London
2010-01-22T20:15:16
22
Jan
2010
Live Lounge: Lost Prophets
