Werner Richard Heymann Born 14 February 1896. Died 30 May 1961
Werner Richard Heymann
Werner Richard Heymann Biography (Wikipedia)
Werner Richard Heymann (14 February 1896 – 30 May 1961), also known as Werner R. Heymann was a German-Jewish composer active in Germany and in Hollywood.
