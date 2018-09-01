Laxmikant–Pyarelalلکشمی کانت پیارے لال were a popular and successful Indian composer duo, consisting of Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar (1937–1998) and Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma (born 1940). They composed music for about 635 Hindi movies from 1963 to 1998, working for almost all notable filmmakers, including Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, B.R. Chopra, Shakti Samanta, Manmohan Desai, Yash Chopra, J. Om Prakash, Raj Khosla, L V Prasad, Subhash Ghai, K Vishwanath and Manoj Kumar.