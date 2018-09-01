Laxmikant PyarelalIndian composer duo
Laxmikant Pyarelal
Laxmikant–Pyarelalلکشمی کانت پیارے لال were a popular and successful Indian composer duo, consisting of Laxmikant Shantaram Kudalkar (1937–1998) and Pyarelal Ramprasad Sharma (born 1940). They composed music for about 635 Hindi movies from 1963 to 1998, working for almost all notable filmmakers, including Raj Kapoor, Dev Anand, B.R. Chopra, Shakti Samanta, Manmohan Desai, Yash Chopra, J. Om Prakash, Raj Khosla, L V Prasad, Subhash Ghai, K Vishwanath and Manoj Kumar.
Aa Jaane Jaan
Laxmikant Pyarelal
Aa Jaane Jaan
Aa Jaane Jaan
Lambi Judai
Laxmikant Pyarelal
Lambi Judai
Lambi Judai
Tu Mera Hero Hai
Laxmikant Pyarelal
Tu Mera Hero Hai
Tu Mera Hero Hai
O Ramji bada dukh dina
Laxmikant Pyarelal
O Ramji bada dukh dina
O Ramji bada dukh dina
Kahan Hai Who Diwana
Laxmikant Pyarelal
Kahan Hai Who Diwana
