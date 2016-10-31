Vive la FêteBelgian kitschpop. Formed 1997
Vive la Fête
1997
Vive la Fête Biography (Wikipedia)
Vive la Fête (English: Long live the party) are a Belgian music duo from Ghent, East Flanders, formed in 1997 by Danny Mommens (guitar, vocals) and Els Pynoo (vocals).
