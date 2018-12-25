Silvio StampigliaBorn 14 March 1664. Died 27 January 1725
Silvio Stampiglia
Silvio Stampiglia Biography (Wikipedia)
Silvio Stampiglia (14 March 1664 – 27 January 1725) was an Italian poet, librettist, and founder member of the Accademia dell'Arcadia under the pen name of Palemone Licurio.
Cinque Profeti - Christmas Cantata
Alessandro Scarlatti
Cinque Profeti - Christmas Cantata
Cinque Profeti - Christmas Cantata
Ensemble
