Laura Izibor
Laura Izibor Biography (Wikipedia)
Laura Elizabeth Arabosa Izibor (born 13 May 1987) is an Irish recording artist, musician and producer. She won the RTÉ 2fm song contest while still in secondary school. She went on to win an award at the 2006 Meteor Music Awards. She also performed at that year's Electric Picnic music festival and Music Ireland 2007. Izibor has opened for Aretha Franklin, India.Arie, Estelle, Maxwell, and John Legend on tour.
Her debut album, Let the Truth Be Told, was released in Ireland on 8 May 2009. Izibor has appeared in The CW television show, One Tree Hill, where she plays Erin Macree.
Laura Izibor Tracks
From My Heart To Yours
From My Heart To Yours
From My Heart To Yours
Last played on
Yes (I'll Be Your Baby)
Yes (I'll Be Your Baby)
Shine
Shine
Shine
Last played on
From My Heart To Yours (DJ Premier Remix)
From My Heart To Yours (DJ Premier Remix)
What Would You Do (live at BBC Maida Vale)
What Would You Do (live at BBC Maida Vale)
What Would You Do (live at BBC Maida Vale)
Yes (live at BBC Maida Vale)
Yes (live at BBC Maida Vale)
Yes (live at BBC Maida Vale)
Laura Izibor - Don't Stay Live
Laura Izibor - Don't Stay Live
Laura Izibor - Don't Stay Live
Laura Izibor - From My Heart To Yours Live
Laura Izibor - From My Heart To Yours Live
Laura Izibor - From My Heart To Yours Live
Don't Stay
Don't Stay
Don't Stay
Last played on
Back to artist