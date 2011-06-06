Cherry SlushFormed 1967. Disbanded 1969
Cherry Slush
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef6282c5-bcfa-4d4e-8a7e-165cf2e3cb30
Cherry Slush Biography (Wikipedia)
The Cherry Slush was an American garage rock band formed in Saginaw, Michigan, in 1965, when the group was known as the Wayfarers and later cut records first as The Bells of Rhymny. They were composed of junior high school students in their 1964–1965 school year, and became a regional success in the Detroit, Michigan music scene. Musically, the band was inspired by The Byrds, who were achieving national success during the period. The group released four singles during their existence, most notably the two regional hits, "She'll Be Back" and "I Cannot Stop You". They were one of the few garage rock bands of the era to have a single chart on the three major listings, Billboard, Cashbox, and Record World.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cherry Slush Tracks
Sort by
I Cannot Stop You
Cherry Slush
I Cannot Stop You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Cannot Stop You
Last played on
Cherry Slush Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist