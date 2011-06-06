The Cherry Slush was an American garage rock band formed in Saginaw, Michigan, in 1965, when the group was known as the Wayfarers and later cut records first as The Bells of Rhymny. They were composed of junior high school students in their 1964–1965 school year, and became a regional success in the Detroit, Michigan music scene. Musically, the band was inspired by The Byrds, who were achieving national success during the period. The group released four singles during their existence, most notably the two regional hits, "She'll Be Back" and "I Cannot Stop You". They were one of the few garage rock bands of the era to have a single chart on the three major listings, Billboard, Cashbox, and Record World.