Cynthia HaymonBorn 6 September 1958
Cynthia Haymon
1958-09-06
Bess, you is my woman now (Porgy And Bess)
George Gershwin
A Child Of Our Time For Soloists, Chorus & Orchestra
Michael Tippett
Bess, you is my woman now...
George Gershwin
Porgy and Bess - Act 2
George Gershwin
A Child of our Time
Cynthia Haymon
Past BBC Events
Proms 1998: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
1998-08-01T20:07:07
1
Aug
1998
Proms 1998: Prom 20
Royal Albert Hall
