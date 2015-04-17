Josef ŠpačekCzech violinist. Born 1986
Josef Špaček
1986
Josef Špaček Biography (Wikipedia)
Josef Špaček (born October 17, 1986) is a Czech solo violinist and the concert master of the Czech Philharmonic orchestra. He plays a violin made in 1855 in the workshop of Jean-Baptiste Vuillaume.
Josef Špaček Tracks
Sonata no. 3 in D minor Op.27`3 (Ballade) for violin solo
