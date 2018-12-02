The Dunwells are a British pop/rock band formed in Leeds, Yorkshire, England in 2009. The group consists of brothers Joseph Dunwell (vocals) and David Dunwell (guitar, vocals), along with friends Adam Taylor (drums, vocals) and Rob Clayton (bass, vocals). Their music is the result of fusing acoustic instrumentation and electronics with down to earth songwriting and big choruses.

The band was signed by Playing In Traffic Records in 2011. Their debut album, "Blind Sighted Faith", produced by John Porter, was released in February 2012. In June 2012, Playing In Traffic struck a deal with Concord Music Group, and the band re-released "Blind Sighted Faith" through Concord in August 2012.

The Dunwells released 'Show Me Emotion EP' in September 2014, produced by Stephen Harris.

Recently, the band has released a new single entitled 'Lucky Ones'. It is the first single, and title track of, their upcoming EP, 'Lucky Ones'. The EP was released on 25 May via Concord Music Group.