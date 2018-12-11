Phillip CalvertBorn 1958
Phillip Calvert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1958
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef5b3c69-4856-4caa-a8cc-e34663983a90
Phillip Calvert Biography (Wikipedia)
Phillip Calvert (born 11 January 1958) is an Australian rock drummer and producer best known for his playing in the influential post-punk band The Birthday Party with Nick Cave.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Phillip Calvert Tracks
Sort by
Nick the Stripper
Phillip Calvert
Nick the Stripper
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04zd34y.jpglink
Nick the Stripper
Last played on
Back to artist