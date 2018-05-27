Erran Baron CohenBorn 1968
Erran Baron Cohen
1968
Erran Baron Cohen Biography (Wikipedia)
Erran Boaz Baron Cohen (born 1967) is an English composer and trumpet player, known for collaborations with his younger brother, Sacha Baron Cohen.
Love Will Find A Way
