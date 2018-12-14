Charlotte ChurchBorn 21 February 1986
Charlotte Church
1986-02-21
Charlotte Church Biography (Wikipedia)
Charlotte Maria Church (born Charlotte Maria Reed, 21 February 1986) is a Welsh singer-songwriter, actress, television presenter and political activist.
She rose to fame in childhood as a classical singer before branching into pop music in 2005. By 2007, she had sold more than 10 million records worldwide including over 5 million in the United States. In 2010, she was reported to be worth as much as £11m (though one 2003 report quoted her worth at £25m). She hosted a Channel 4 chat show titled The Charlotte Church Show. Church released her first album in five years, titled Back to Scratch, on 17 October 2010. Church is a soprano.
Charlotte Church Performances & Interviews
Charlotte Church performs Shen Xar Venaxi with Maspindzelo
2018-10-03
The Welsh singer travels to Georgia to create a new track with a polyphonic choir.
Charlotte Church performs Shen Xar Venaxi with Maspindzelo
Charlotte Church performs live on Weekend Wogan
2013-08-11
Charlotte sang live in the studio for Sir Terry and spoke about why she turned down a judging role on the X Factor.
Charlotte Church performs live on Weekend Wogan
Charlotte Church Tracks
Crazy Chick
Charlotte Church
Crazy Chick
Crazy Chick
The Prayer
Josh Groban
The Prayer
The Prayer
Pie Jesu
Charlotte Church
Pie Jesu
Pie Jesu
Carrrickfergus
Charlotte Church
Carrrickfergus
Carrrickfergus
Plaisir Damour
Charlotte Church
Plaisir Damour
Plaisir Damour
Call My Name
Charlotte Church
Call My Name
Call My Name
Gabriel's Message
Charlotte Church
Gabriel's Message
Gabriel's Message
Breach Of The Peace
Charlotte Church
Breach Of The Peace
Breach Of The Peace
Draw Tua Bethlehem
Charlotte Church
Draw Tua Bethlehem
Draw Tua Bethlehem
