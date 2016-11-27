Dezarie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef591e39-0c7b-4684-92b9-2f97ed25802e
Dezarie Biography (Wikipedia)
Dezarie is a female roots reggae singer born in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. She received Atlanta's "Best New Female Reggae Artist" award in 2001 before returning to St. Croix.
She works closely with Midnite. She currently has five albums available. They are entitled Fya (I Grade Records), Gracious Mama Africa, Eaze The Pain, The Fourth Book and her most recent is entitled "Love in Your Meditation".
In 2002 she collaborated with Bambu Station on Talking Roots volume 1 album on song Woe.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Dezarie Tracks
Sort by
Slew Dem And Done
Dezarie
Slew Dem And Done
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slew Dem And Done
Last played on
Dezarie Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist