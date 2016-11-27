Dezarie is a female roots reggae singer born in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. She received Atlanta's "Best New Female Reggae Artist" award in 2001 before returning to St. Croix.

She works closely with Midnite. She currently has five albums available. They are entitled Fya (I Grade Records), Gracious Mama Africa, Eaze The Pain, The Fourth Book and her most recent is entitled "Love in Your Meditation".

In 2002 she collaborated with Bambu Station on Talking Roots volume 1 album on song Woe.