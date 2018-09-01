DragonForceFormed September 1999
DragonForce
1999-09
DragonForce Biography (Wikipedia)
DragonForce are a British power metal band based in London, England. Formed in 1999, the group are known for their long and fast guitar solos, fantasy-themed lyrics, and electronic sounds in their music to add to their retro video game-influenced sound. DragonForce have released seven studio albums, two live albums, one compilation album, one live DVD and one demo.
DragonForce Tracks
Power x Through The Fire and Flames x Cavern (UNKWN Remix)
Kanye West
Tomorrows Kings
DragonForce
Dawn Over a New World
DragonForce
The Fire Still Burns
DragonForce
Heartbreak Armageddon
DragonForce
A Flame for Freedom
DragonForce
Heart of the Storm
DragonForce
Cry Thunder
DragonForce
Fallen World
DragonForce
Heroes Of Our Time
DragonForce
Fields of Despair
DragonForce
My Spirit Will Go On
DragonForce
My Spirit
DragonForce
Past BBC Events
Download: 2013
Donington Park
2013-06-14T20:00:27
14
Jun
2013
Download: 2013
Donington Park
