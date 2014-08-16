Carlos PerónBorn 9 July 1952
Carlos Perón
1952-07-09
Carlos Perón Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlos Perón (born 9 June 1952) is a Swiss musician. He was a founding member of the band Yello.
