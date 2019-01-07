Not3s
Not3s Performances & Interviews
- Not3shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068bck9.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p068bck9.jpg2018-06-27T22:59:00.000ZA Hackney talent with a bright future, Not3s packs rap, Afrobeat and huge hooks.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p069zlrb
Not3s
- Not3s talks to Target about being on the Hot For 2018 listhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05td2gp.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05td2gp.jpg2018-01-10T10:27:00.000ZNot3s is in the building to talk about his plans for the year ahead.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05td0fm
Not3s talks to Target about being on the Hot For 2018 list
- Not3s - Addison Leehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05szg80.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05szg80.jpg2018-01-08T08:00:00.000ZOfficial music video for Addison Lee by Not3s.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05szg06
Not3s - Addison Lee
- Not3s is Hot For 2018https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05t1bk2.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05t1bk2.jpg2018-01-08T08:00:00.000ZGet to know Not3s, the East Londoner who is Hot For 2018.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05t1bdd
Not3s is Hot For 2018
- Not3shttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05mskj5.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p05mskj5.jpg2017-12-11T23:59:00.000ZHighlights of Not3s' set at 1Xtra Live 2017https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p05qs974
Not3s
- Not3s at the Great Escapehttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053kmm6.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p053kmm6.jpg2017-05-21T13:24:00.000ZJamz chats to East London's Not3s at the Great Escape in Brightonhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p053km99
Not3s at the Great Escape
Not3s Tracks
Bad (feat. Yungen, MoStack, Mr. Eazi & Not3s)
Steel Banglez
Bad (feat. Yungen, MoStack, Mr. Eazi & Not3s)
Bad (feat. Yungen, MoStack, Mr. Eazi & Not3s)
Last played on
CRB Check (feat. Not3s)
Chip
CRB Check (feat. Not3s)
CRB Check (feat. Not3s)
Last played on
Living Gravy (feat. Not3s)
Young T & Bugsey
Living Gravy (feat. Not3s)
Living Gravy (feat. Not3s)
Last played on
My Lover (feat. Mabel)
Not3s
My Lover (feat. Mabel)
My Lover (feat. Mabel)
Featured Artist
Last played on
Sit Back Down (feat. Maleek Berry)
Not3s
Sit Back Down (feat. Maleek Berry)
Sit Back Down (feat. Maleek Berry)
Last played on
Addison Lee (Peng Ting Called Maddison)
Not3s
Addison Lee (Peng Ting Called Maddison)
My Lover (Remix) (feat. Mabel)
Not3s
My Lover (Remix) (feat. Mabel)
My Lover (Remix) (feat. Mabel)
Last played on
Just Fine
Not3s
Just Fine
Just Fine
Last played on
Boasy (feat. Not3s)
Avelino
Boasy (feat. Not3s)
Boasy (feat. Not3s)
Last played on
Aladdin
Not3s
Aladdin
Aladdin
Last played on
Fine Line (feat. Not3s)
Mabel
Fine Line (feat. Not3s)
Fine Line (feat. Not3s)
Last played on
Butterflies (feat. Not3s)
AJ Tracey
Butterflies (feat. Not3s)
Butterflies (feat. Not3s)
Last played on
My Lover
Not3s
My Lover
My Lover
Last played on
Upcoming Events
23
Aug
2019
NOT3S, Foo Fighters, Bastille, Twenty One Pilots, Post Malone, The 1975, Bowling for Soup, Billie Eilish, Juice WRLD, Stefflon Don, PVRIS, Hayley Kiyoko, Blossoms, Sundara Karma, CamelPhat, The Distillers, The Amazons, Pale Waves, Yungblud, Denis Sulta, G Flip and CRUCAST
Bramham Park, Wetherby, UK
23
Aug
2019
NOT3S, Foo Fighters, Bastille, Twenty One Pilots, Post Malone, The 1975, Bowling for Soup, Juice WRLD, Stefflon Don, PVRIS, Hayley Kiyoko, Blossoms, Sundara Karma, CamelPhat, The Distillers, The Amazons, Pale Waves, Yungblud, Denis Sulta, G Flip, Billie Ellish and CRUCAST
Richfield Avenue, Reading, UK
Past BBC Events
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e6rz3d/acts/agwb3d
The SSE Arena, Wembley
2018-10-21T20:23:05
21
Oct
2018
Radio 1's Teen Awards: 2018
The SSE Arena, Wembley
Ibiza: 2018
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e8xj6q
Ibiza
2018-08-04T20:23:05
4
Aug
2018
Ibiza: 2018
Ibiza
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/efj3v2/acts/amrn6q
Swansea, Singleton Park
2018-05-26T20:23:05
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p068bclf.jpg
26
May
2018
BBC Music Presents The Biggest Weekend
Swansea, Singleton Park
1Xtra Live: 2017 - Manchester
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/exc6gw/acts/a94wbp
Manchester Arena
2017-11-11T20:23:05
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p05gh86k.jpg
11
Nov
2017
1Xtra Live: 2017 - Manchester
Manchester Arena
Back to artist