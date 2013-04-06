Wishful Thinking (or Wishful) were an Australian three-piece pop-punk band which formed in Tasmania in 1998 and disbanded in 2006. The line-up included Alistair Elkins on bass guitar, Carl Jackson on lead vocals and Leigh Thompson on drums. In 2002 Carlos Echeverria was replaced by Elkins on bass guitar. Carl's brother Lachlan Jackson was the bassist in the original lineup (along with a handful of drummers) before they moved to Melbourne. They were one of Australia's "buzz" punk/pop acts and were signed to Boomtown Records. Wishful Thinking's musical style was pop punk and followed in the style of such bands like Blink 182 and New Found Glory.

Wishful Thinking shared stages and toured with such bands, including Millencolin, MXPX, Kisschasy, Area-7, Gyroscope, All Star United, Relient K, The O.C. Supertones, and Antiskeptic.

Wishful Thinking also had rotation on the radio stations Triple M and Triple J, with their single 'I Don't Need You' which was released in 2003 and their single 'The Day You Went Away' in 2004.