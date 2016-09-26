Cameo is an American soul-influenced funk group that formed in the early 1970s. Cameo was initially a 14-member group known as the New York City Players; this name was later changed to Cameo to avoid being confused with Ohio Players another funk group in the 1970s.

As of 2009, some of the original members continue to perform together, while two others were hired by the hip hop group Outkast. In 2015, Cameo announced a new residency show at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, opening March 2016.