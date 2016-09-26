CameoAmerican soul-influenced funk group. Formed 1974
Cameo
1974
Cameo Biography (Wikipedia)
Cameo is an American soul-influenced funk group that formed in the early 1970s. Cameo was initially a 14-member group known as the New York City Players; this name was later changed to Cameo to avoid being confused with Ohio Players another funk group in the 1970s.
As of 2009, some of the original members continue to perform together, while two others were hired by the hip hop group Outkast. In 2015, Cameo announced a new residency show at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino, opening March 2016.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia.
Cameo Tracks
Word Up
Cameo
Word Up
Word Up
The Sound Table
Cameo
The Sound Table
The Sound Table
Candy
Cameo
Candy
Candy
Shake Your Pants
Cameo
Shake Your Pants
Shake Your Pants
Word Up DJ Edit
Cameo
Word Up DJ Edit
Word Up DJ Edit
Single Life
Cameo
Single Life
Single Life
Back And Forth
Cameo
Back And Forth
Back And Forth
