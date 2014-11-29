Bad Moon Rising was a rock band that rose to superstar status in Japan with a series of hard rock albums led by Scottish born vocalist Kal Swan (real name Norman Swan) and guitarist Doug Aldrich.

Both Kal Swan and Doug are ex-Lion members, whilst the rhythm team of bassist Ian Mayo and drummer Jackie Ramos had played in both Hericane Alice and Bangalore Choir. Prior to relocating from England to Los Angeles Swan had fronted up the NWOBHM heavy metal band Tytan.