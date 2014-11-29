Bad Moon RisingHard Rock from the United States. Formed 1990. Disbanded 1998
Bad Moon Rising
1990
Bad Moon Rising Biography (Wikipedia)
Bad Moon Rising was a rock band that rose to superstar status in Japan with a series of hard rock albums led by Scottish born vocalist Kal Swan (real name Norman Swan) and guitarist Doug Aldrich.
Both Kal Swan and Doug are ex-Lion members, whilst the rhythm team of bassist Ian Mayo and drummer Jackie Ramos had played in both Hericane Alice and Bangalore Choir. Prior to relocating from England to Los Angeles Swan had fronted up the NWOBHM heavy metal band Tytan.
Bad Moon Rising Tracks
Rio De Janeiro Blues (The Juju Orchestra Remix)
Bad Moon Rising
Rio De Janeiro Blues (The Juju Orchestra Remix)
Creedence Clearwater Revival
Bad Moon Rising
Creedence Clearwater Revival
Creedence Clearwater Revival
Last played on
