Tom Bancroft (born 1967, London) is a British jazz drummer and composer.

He began drumming aged seven and started off playing jazz with his father and identical twin brother, Phil. After studying medicine at Cambridge University, he spent a year studying composition and arranging at McGill University in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. Qualifying as a doctor in 1992, he then worked as a jazz musician and composer, supporting his music income with locum work as a hospital doctor until 1998, when he began starting music related companies. He is married to singer Gina Rae and has two children – Sam and Sophie. In 2004 he received the Creative Scotland Award.

In 1998, he launched Caber Music with support from the National Lottery Fund, which went on to release over thirty CDs over the next seven years to critical acclaim, including two BBC Jazz Awards for Best CD, and numerous album of the year placings. He has subsequently started the company ABC Creative Music with his twin brother Phil Bancroft, which develops creative music education resources, which are now being used in more than 500 schools in Scotland.