Bob Franceschini (born 1961) is an American jazz saxophonist, songwriter, and arranger. He also plays clarinet and ethnic flutes. He has appeared on more than eighty albums of other recording artists, including those of Mike Stern, Paul Simon, and Willie Colón. He, Bob Reynolds and Bob Hemenger have hosted two saxophone retreats in Nashville called the Inside Outside Saxophone Retreat.

He grew up in Manhattan and started playing music at a young age, he started playing professionally as early as 17-18 with Tito Puente. He tours worldwide with the Mike Stern Band, Willie Colón, Dennis Chambers and Victor Wooten as a trio, and many more. He's very popular in places like Europe and even Japan. He also guest teaches at Victor Wooten Camp For Music and Nature.