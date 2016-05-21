Alwynne Pritchard (born 1968 in Glasgow) is a British performer, composer, artist and curator based in Bergen, Norway. Her recent work, has increasingly explored relationships between musical expression and the human body and she has appeared as an actor, vocalist and physical performer in a number of stage productions, as well as developing choreography for performances of her own pieces. She is co-founder of the music-theatre company Neither Nor and artistic director of the BIT20 ensemble.

From 2008 and until March 2014, Pritchard was artistic director of the Borealis Festival in Bergen, and from 2001 until 2008, she taught composition at Trinity College of Music in London. Pritchard also worked for many years as a freelance writer and presenter for BBC Radio 3 including Music in Our Time, Midnight Oil, Music Matters, Hear and Now, and Discovering Music. In January 2016, she took up the position of Artistic Director of the BIT20 Ensemble.