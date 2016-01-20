Katy CarrBorn 1 February 1980
Katy Carr
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980-02-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef3e423f-e213-49ac-bcac-28bf8b2fd1f1
Katy Carr Biography (Wikipedia)
Katy Carr is a British singer-songwriter and musician known for her songs about Polish history. A fan of the 1930s and 1940s, she plays vintage instruments and wears clothing and hairstyles from the period. Although she was born in England, she lived in Poland for the first five years of her life. Her album Paszport, a tribute to those who fought in World War II, won Best Concept Album from the Independent Music Awards in 2014. In 2016 she was given Poland's Pro Patria Medal.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Katy Carr Tracks
Sort by
Red Wine
Katy Carr
Red Wine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Red Wine
Last played on
Polonia (feat. Katy Carr)
Katy Carr
Polonia (feat. Katy Carr)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Polonia (feat. Katy Carr)
Last played on
Bomba
Katy Carr
Bomba
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bomba
Last played on
Kommander's Car
Katy Carr
Kommander's Car
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kommander's Car
Last played on
Wojtek
Katy Carr
Wojtek
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Wojtek
Last played on
Czarne Wlosy, Zielone Oczy
Katy Carr
Czarne Wlosy, Zielone Oczy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Czarne Wlosy, Zielone Oczy
Last played on
Kommander's Car (Live In Session)
Katy Carr
Kommander's Car (Live In Session)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
Katy Carr
I'm Forever Blowing Bubbles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motylek
Katy Carr
Motylek
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Motylek
Last played on
Sleepyhead
Katy Carr
Sleepyhead
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sleepyhead
Last played on
Katy Carr Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist