Lite, stylized as LITE, is a Japanese math rock band that has been termed "one of Japan's top instrumental rock acts." The band's members are Nobuyuki Takeda (guitar), Kozo Kusumoto (guitar & synthesizer), Jun Izawa (bass), and Akinori Yamamoto (drums). All of their albums have charted in Japan, with For All the Innocence charting the best, at number 85 on the Oricon chart.