Your Old Droog
Your Old Droog
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef39d47a-d530-4fa2-8f74-0c73ce195f02
Your Old Droog Biography (Wikipedia)
Your Old Droog is a Ukrainian-American rapper from Brooklyn, New York. He first gained public attention in June 2014 when online rumors were thought up by some that his self-published debut EP was actually recorded by veteran New York rapper Nas under an alter ego, before revealing himself in August of that year as a 25-year-old Ukrainian American. His self-titled debut album was released digitally on November 25, 2014. The name "Droog" comes from a Russian word meaning "friend".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Your Old Droog Tracks
Sort by
Batterram
Dopllegangaz & Your Old Droog
Batterram
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Batterram
Performer
Last played on
42 (Forty Deuce)
Your Old Droog
42 (Forty Deuce)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
42 (Forty Deuce)
Last played on
Spectral (wAFF remix)
Edu Imbernón
Spectral (wAFF remix)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04swkf1.jpglink
Spectral (wAFF remix)
Last played on
Blood
Your Old Droog
Blood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blood
Last played on
Hoodie Weather
Your Old Droog
Hoodie Weather
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hoodie Weather
Last played on
Your Old Droog Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist