Your Old Droog is a Ukrainian-American rapper from Brooklyn, New York. He first gained public attention in June 2014 when online rumors were thought up by some that his self-published debut EP was actually recorded by veteran New York rapper Nas under an alter ego, before revealing himself in August of that year as a 25-year-old Ukrainian American. His self-titled debut album was released digitally on November 25, 2014. The name "Droog" comes from a Russian word meaning "friend".