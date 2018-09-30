Nigel David Rogers (born 21 March 1935) is an English multilingual tenor, music conductor, singing teacher and vocal coach, who has sung in over seventy classical music album recordings in German, French, Italian, Latin and English, mostly of early music, baroque and sacred music, including works by Claudio Monteverdi, Handel, Purcell, and Bach. Singing critics like Melanie Eskenazi describe him as a vocal virtuoso of the local phrasing and decoration (ornamenti) of those particular musical periods exactly as they were practised back then. He is considered a world authority in the field of European early music, the scores of which he helped promote and rescue as a music genre, since the outset of his early career.