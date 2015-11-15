Tortured SoulBrooklyn, NY based dance trio. Formed 2001
Tortured Soul
2001
Tortured Soul Biography (Wikipedia)
Tortured Soul is a music group from Brooklyn, New York, United States, comprising composer, singer and drummer John-Christian Urich, bass player Jordan Scannella and keyboard player Isamu MacGregor.
Tortured Soul Tracks
Hot For Your Love Tonight
Tortured Soul
Hot For Your Love Tonight
Hot For Your Love Tonight
I'll Be There For You
Tortured Soul
I'll Be There For You
I'll Be There For You
Can't Keep Rhythm From A Dancer
Tortured Soul
Can't Keep Rhythm From A Dancer
Can't Keep Rhythm From A Dancer
Fall In Love
Tortured Soul
Fall In Love
Fall In Love
I Might Do Something Wrong (2013)
Tortured Soul
I Might Do Something Wrong (2013)
I Know What's On Your Mind
Tortured Soul
I Know What's On Your Mind
I Know What's On Your Mind
Fall In Love (Eric Kupper Remix)
Tortured Soul
Fall In Love (Eric Kupper Remix)
Fall In Love (Eric Kupper Remix)
Can't Keep Rhythm From A Dancer (Stripped and Salty Vocal Mix)
Tortured Soul
Can't Keep Rhythm From A Dancer (Stripped and Salty Vocal Mix)
In My Fantasy
Tortured Soul
In My Fantasy
In My Fantasy
Tortured Soul Links
