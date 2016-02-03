Charles Macpherson DMus (Dunelm) FRAM FRCO (1870–1927) was a Scottish organist, who served at St Paul's Cathedral. He was born in Edinburgh on 10 May 1870. His father was Burgh Architect. At the age of nine he became a chorister at St. Paul's Cathedral, later studying music at the Royal Academy of Music. He was organist at St Clement Eastcheap between 1887 and 1890, before returning to St Paul's as assistant organist between 1895 and 1916, being made organist in 1916, a position he held until his death. He married Sophia Menella Newbolt, the youngest daughter of Canon Newbolt in 1910.

He was Professor of Composition at the Royal Academy of Music and was elected a Fellow. He was President of the Royal College of Organists from 1920 to 1922. Two hymns by Macpherson were included in Hymns Ancient and Modern in 1916 Exsurgat Deus, and Stonypath. He died suddenly on 28 May 1927.