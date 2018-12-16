Boyd Tyrone Herndon (born May 2, 1962) is an American country music singer. After signing to Epic Records in 1995, Herndon made his debut with his number one single, "What Mattered Most", followed by the release of his first album, also entitled What Mattered Most (1995). The album was followed by the release of his second album, Living in a Moment (1996), which produced his second number one country hit, with the album's title track.

Herndon released three more albums for Epic: Big Hopes (1998), Steam (1999), and This Is Ty Herndon: Greatest Hits (2000). He recorded a Christmas album in 2002 for the Riviera label, followed by his fifth studio album, Right About Now (2007) and a second Christmas compilation for the Titan Pyramid label; his sixth studio release, Journey On, followed in 2010.

Herndon has charted a total of 17 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts. This figure includes three number ones: "What Mattered Most", "Living in a Moment" and "It Must Be Love", as well as four additional top ten hits: "I Want My Goodbye Back", "Loved Too Much", "A Man Holding On (To a Woman Letting Go)" and "Hands of a Working Man."