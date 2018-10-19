SanjoySanjoy Deb. Born 18 December 1991
Sanjoy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991-12-18
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef33e4e7-2e6c-406e-98e0-f0edcf3147ca
Sanjoy Biography (Wikipedia)
Sanjoy Deb (born December 18, 1991), known primarily by his stage name Sanjoy, is a Bangladeshi–American musician, electronic music producer and DJ. He primarily produces in the EDM genre, and is influenced by Bollywood. Sanjoy grew up and began his career in San Jose, California. His primary focus is in English Electronic Dance Music.
Sanjoy's best known musical piece to date is the song Shangri-La, which has charted on US Top 40 and dance radio. Earlier in 2017, he released "OBVI" featuring singer Elliott Yamin. Recently, he released a new single featuring Got7's Youngjae, Victim of Love.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sanjoy Tracks
Sort by
Him You Want
Sanjoy
Him You Want
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06b1pyg.jpglink
Him You Want
Performer
Last played on
Don't Funk With Me (feat. Benny Dayal)
Sanjoy
Don't Funk With Me (feat. Benny Dayal)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03nhqbk.jpglink
Don't Funk With Me (feat. Benny Dayal)
Last played on
Sanjoy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist