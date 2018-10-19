Sanjoy Deb (born December 18, 1991), known primarily by his stage name Sanjoy, is a Bangladeshi–American musician, electronic music producer and DJ. He primarily produces in the EDM genre, and is influenced by Bollywood. Sanjoy grew up and began his career in San Jose, California. His primary focus is in English Electronic Dance Music.

Sanjoy's best known musical piece to date is the song Shangri-La, which has charted on US Top 40 and dance radio. Earlier in 2017, he released "OBVI" featuring singer Elliott Yamin. Recently, he released a new single featuring Got7's Youngjae, Victim of Love.