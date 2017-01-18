Amelia Fiona "Minnie" Driver (born 31 January 1970) is an English American actress and singer-songwriter. She was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Gus Van Sant's Good Will Hunting (1997) for her role as Skylar, and an Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award for her work in the television series The Riches (2007-2008). Her film work includes Sleepers, Big Night, Grosse Pointe Blank, Tarzan, Return to Me, Ella Enchanted, The Phantom of the Opera, Conviction, Barney's Version, and Beyond the Lights. She starred as Fiona Bowa on the NBC sitcom About a Boy and currently stars as Maya DiMeo on the ABC sitcom Speechless.