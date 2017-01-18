Minnie DriverBorn 31 January 1970
Minnie Driver
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqlvv.jpg
1970-01-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef322d6b-3ffe-4549-8d00-b8f774ff5845
Minnie Driver Biography (Wikipedia)
Amelia Fiona "Minnie" Driver (born 31 January 1970) is an English American actress and singer-songwriter. She was nominated for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for Gus Van Sant's Good Will Hunting (1997) for her role as Skylar, and an Emmy Award and Golden Globe Award for her work in the television series The Riches (2007-2008). Her film work includes Sleepers, Big Night, Grosse Pointe Blank, Tarzan, Return to Me, Ella Enchanted, The Phantom of the Opera, Conviction, Barney's Version, and Beyond the Lights. She starred as Fiona Bowa on the NBC sitcom About a Boy and currently stars as Maya DiMeo on the ABC sitcom Speechless.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Minnie Driver Tracks
Sort by
Mockingbird
Minnie Driver
Mockingbird
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlvv.jpglink
Mockingbird
Last played on
Human
Minnie Driver
Human
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlvv.jpglink
Human
Last played on
Everything I've Got In My Pocket
Minnie Driver
Everything I've Got In My Pocket
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlvv.jpglink
Everything I've Got In My Pocket
Last played on
Beloved
Minnie Driver
Beloved
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlvv.jpglink
Beloved
Last played on
Minnie Driver Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Nerina Pallot Live Session!
-
Nerina Pallot - Edited Highlights (The Quay Sessions)
-
Nerina Pallot - Everybody's Gone To War (The Quay Sessions)
-
Nerina Pallot - Come Into My Room (The Quay Sessions)
-
Patti Griffin speaks to Bob Harris
-
Nerina Pallot Live in Session
-
Natalie Merchant Live in Session
-
Natalie Merchant challenged to remember Verdi Cries
-
Natalie Merchant sings Carnival for Mastertapes
-
Natalie Merchant sings River for Mastertapes
Back to artist