Franke Previte
Franke Previte Biography (Wikipedia)
Franke Jon Previte (born May 2, 1946) is an American singer, songwriter, and Academy Award-winning composer. He was the lead singer of the 1980s pop rock band Franke and the Knockouts.
Franke Previte Tracks
Dirty Dancing (1987) - The Time of My Life
Dirty Dancing (1987) - The Time of My Life
Dirty Dancing (1987) - The Time of My Life
Hungry Eyes
Hungry Eyes
Hungry Eyes
