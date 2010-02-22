Magic WandsFormed 2008
Magic Wands
2008
Magic Wands Biography
Magic Wands is a dream pop band, originally from Nashville, Tennessee and currently based in Los Angeles, California. The band has referred to their sound as "lovewave".
Warrior
Magic Wands
Warrior
Warrior
Black Magic
Magic Wands
Black Magic
Black Magic
Warrior (Pick 'n' Mix Contender)
Magic Wands
Warrior (Pick 'n' Mix Contender)
