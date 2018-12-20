Risto JoostBorn 22 June 1980
Risto Joost
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1980-06-22
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef2ae137-2bc3-4b85-b9c1-6e8c732be4ea
Risto Joost Tracks
Sort by
Andante from Concerto for Marimba and Strings
Eric Ewazen
Andante from Concerto for Marimba and Strings
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04h6mvp.jpglink
Andante from Concerto for Marimba and Strings
Last played on
Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht
Franz Xaver Gruber
Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Stille Nacht, heilige Nacht
A Hymn to the Virgin
Benjamin Britten
A Hymn to the Virgin
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg9t.jpglink
A Hymn to the Virgin
Four Choral Works - Frohlocket, ihr Völker / Kyrie / Ehre sei Gott / Heilig
Felix Mendelssohn
Four Choral Works - Frohlocket, ihr Völker / Kyrie / Ehre sei Gott / Heilig
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Four Choral Works - Frohlocket, ihr Völker / Kyrie / Ehre sei Gott / Heilig
Quatre Motets pour le temps de Noël, FP 152
Francis Poulenc
Quatre Motets pour le temps de Noël, FP 152
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqt90.jpglink
Quatre Motets pour le temps de Noël, FP 152
Nesciens mater virgo virum, motet for 8 voices
Jean Mouton
Nesciens mater virgo virum, motet for 8 voices
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nesciens mater virgo virum, motet for 8 voices
All-Night Vigil, Op. 37: No. 12, Glory Be to God on High
Sergei Rachmaninov
All-Night Vigil, Op. 37: No. 12, Glory Be to God on High
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
All-Night Vigil, Op. 37: No. 12, Glory Be to God on High
Last played on
All-Night Vigil, Op. 37: No. 3, Blessed Is the Man "Beatitude"
Sergei Rachmaninov
All-Night Vigil, Op. 37: No. 3, Blessed Is the Man "Beatitude"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqg5b.jpglink
All-Night Vigil, Op. 37: No. 3, Blessed Is the Man "Beatitude"
Last played on
Missa Papae Marcelli: Credo
Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina
Missa Papae Marcelli: Credo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgjd.jpglink
Missa Papae Marcelli: Credo
Last played on
Back to artist