Gregory Allen Kurstin (born May 14, 1969) is an American record producer, musician and songwriter. He has been associated with releases which have cumulatively sold more than 60 million albums worldwide. He has won five Grammy Awards, including Producer of the Year (Non-Classical) in 2017 and 2018.

Kurstin co-wrote, produced and played most of the instruments on the record-breaking 2015 Adele single, "Hello". Among others, he has worked with Sia, Beck, Kelly Clarkson, Ellie Goulding, Pink, the Shins, Tegan and Sara, Lily Allen, Liam Gallagher and the Foo Fighters. He often plays guitar, bass, keyboards and drums, and engineers and programs the records he produces.

Kurstin began his career as a jazz pianist and later co-founded Geggy Tah. He has collaborated with Inara George in The Bird and the Bee since 2004.