Axel StordahlBorn 8 August 1913. Died 30 August 1963
Axel Stordahl
1913-08-08
Axel Stordahl Biography
Axel Stordahl (August 8, 1913 – August 30, 1963) was an American arranger who was active from the late 1930s through the 1950s. He is perhaps best known for his work with Frank Sinatra in the 1940s at Columbia Records. With his sophisticated orchestrations, Stordahl is credited with helping to bring pop arranging into the modern age.
Axel Stordahl Tracks
The Lamplighters Serenade
Hoagy Carmichael
The Lamplighters Serenade
The Lamplighters Serenade
I'll Forget You
Axel Stordahl
I'll Forget You
I'll Forget You
Goes By
Axel Stordahl
Goes By
Goes By
Past BBC Events
Proms 2009: Prom 22 - A Celebration of Classic MGM Film Musicals
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/e2w6q9
Royal Albert Hall
2009-08-01
1
Aug
2009
Proms 2009: Prom 22 - A Celebration of Classic MGM Film Musicals
Royal Albert Hall
