Madeline Bell
Born 23 July 1942
Madeline Bell
1942-07-23
Madeline Bell Biography
Madeline Bell (born July 23, 1942) is an American soul singer, who became famous as a performer in the UK during the 1960s, having arrived from the US in the gospel show Black Nativity in 1962, with the vocal group Bradford Singers.
Madeline Bell Tracks
Picture Me Gone
Picture Me Gone
Aint Gonna Cry Any More
Get Up Off Your Backside
I'm Gonna Make You Love Me
If You Didn't Hear Me The First Time
My Funny Valentine
The Midnight Sun Will Never Set
Performer
Final Medley - FNIMN: Quincy Jones
Let The Good Times Roll
In The Heat Of The Night
Performer
I Just Found Out About Love
Performer
You Let Me Down
Performer
I Didn't Wanna Have To Do It
What The World Needs Now
The Mess Around
That's What Friends Are For
I Can't Wait To See My Baby's Face
Good Morning Heartache
Them There Eyes (Radio 2 Friday Night Is Music Night, 10 Apr 2015)
God bless the child
Strange Fruit
Fine & Mellow
You Let Me Down
Don't Worry 'Bout Me
Ain't Misbehavin'
Stormy Weather
Drop Me Off In Harlem
Comin Atcha
Make It With You
It Don't Mean a Thing
Drop Me Off In Harlem
Delta Lady
Santa Claus Got The Blues
Beat The Clock
Past BBC Events
Troxy, London
2018-09-28
28
Sep
2018
Troxy, London
Cheltenham Jazz Festival Big Top
2016-04-29
29
Apr
2016
20:00
Cheltenham Jazz Festival Big Top
Hackney Empire
2015-02-10
Feb
2015
20:00
Hackney Empire
Royal Albert Hall
1999-08-19
19
Aug
1999
Royal Albert Hall
