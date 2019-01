NLT (an abbreviation of Not Like Them) was an American boy band whose members were Travis Garland, Kevin McHale, Justin Joseph "JJ" Thorne, and Vahe "V" Sevani. They were discovered by Chris Stokes, who signed them to his TUG Entertainment label in 2006.

