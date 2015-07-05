NLTFormed 2003. Disbanded 2009
NLT
2003
NLT Biography (Wikipedia)
NLT (an abbreviation of Not Like Them) was an American boy band whose members were Travis Garland, Kevin McHale, Justin Joseph "JJ" Thorne, and Vahe "V" Sevani. They were discovered by Chris Stokes, who signed them to his TUG Entertainment label in 2006.
NLT Tracks
She Said I Said
NLT
She Said I Said
She Said I Said
Last played on
What Happened
NLT
What Happened
What Happened
Last played on
