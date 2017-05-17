Axel KöhlerBorn 1959
Axel Köhler
1959
Axel Köhler Biography (Wikipedia)
Axel Köhler (born 1959 in Schwarzenberg, Saxony) is a German countertenor and opera director. In 1994, he won the Handel Music Prize. Since 2009, he has been Artistic Director of the Halle Opera House.
