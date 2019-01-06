Prophets of RageRage Against the Machine, Chuck D & B‐Real supergroup. Formed 2016
Prophets of Rage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p05bxzxz.jpg
2016
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/ef217163-645d-43e6-a487-985ffe9b14ca
Prophets of Rage Biography (Wikipedia)
Prophets of Rage is an American rap rock supergroup. Formed in 2016, the group consists of three members of Rage Against the Machine and Audioslave (bassist and backing vocalist Tim Commerford, guitarist Tom Morello, and drummer Brad Wilk), two members of Public Enemy (DJ Lord and rapper Chuck D), and rapper B-Real of Cypress Hill.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Prophets of Rage Performances & Interviews
Prophets of Rage Tracks
Sort by
Prophets of Rage
Prophets of Rage
Prophets of Rage
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p043ckr0.jpglink
Prophets of Rage
Last played on
Heart Afire
Prophets of Rage
Heart Afire
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bxzxz.jpglink
Heart Afire
Last played on
Living On The 110
Prophets of Rage
Living On The 110
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bxzxz.jpglink
Radical Eyes
Prophets of Rage
Radical Eyes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05dmhly.jpglink
Radical Eyes
Last played on
Hail To The Chief
Prophets of Rage
Hail To The Chief
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bxzxz.jpglink
Strength In Numbers
Prophets of Rage
Strength In Numbers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bxzxz.jpglink
Strength In Numbers
Last played on
Hands Up
Prophets of Rage
Hands Up
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bxzxz.jpglink
Hands Up
Last played on
Smash It
Prophets of Rage
Smash It
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05bxzxz.jpglink
Smash It
Last played on
The World
Prophets of Rage
The World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p055t1wr.jpglink
The World
Last played on
Playlists featuring Prophets of Rage
Back to artist